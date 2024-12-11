Allegheny & Western Railway Co. (AWRY) to Issue Dividend of $3.00 on January 2nd

Allegheny & Western Railway Co. (OTC:AWRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Allegheny & Western Railway Stock Performance

Allegheny & Western Railway stock remained flat at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 130. Allegheny & Western Railway has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99.

Allegheny & Western Railway Company Profile

Allegheny and Western Railway Company operates as a railway services and shortline railroad company that provides railroad transportation services. The company focuses on leasing, purchasing, and/or operating shortline railroads. It provides access to range of locomotives from small industrial units to large, high-horsepower road engines.

