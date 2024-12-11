Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50.26 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.75 ($0.62), with a volume of 904707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.55 ($0.63).

Alliance Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.55. The firm has a market cap of £263.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

