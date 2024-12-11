Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the November 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Allianz Trading Down 0.3 %

About Allianz

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. 196,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. Allianz has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

