Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.09.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,677.18. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,370 shares of company stock worth $2,100,703. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY opened at $253.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

