Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alset Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 13,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,569. Alset has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 4,411,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,387,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,808.72. This trade represents a 63.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alset

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

