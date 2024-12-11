Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,230 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,252,459. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 29th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Thursday, November 14th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 8th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Altice USA by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.22.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

