Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 594,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 66,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

