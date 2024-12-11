Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

Shares of AS opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter worth $167,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the third quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.