American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $25.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several research analysts have commented on AHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,365 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $3,317,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $568,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 126.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $4,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

AHR opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

