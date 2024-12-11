American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 31st

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 152.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $41.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

