Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $89,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,757 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6,812.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amgen by 561.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,982 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9,058.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 748,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,657,183,000 after buying an additional 538,545 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.68.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $275.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.