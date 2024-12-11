Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.73% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2,657.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 126,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,074,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.