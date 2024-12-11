Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $218.59 and last traded at $218.20. Approximately 3,189,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,265,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Analog Devices Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,596,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Analog Devices by 47.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

