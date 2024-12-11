Analysts Issue Forecasts for NKTR Q1 Earnings

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Valence8 US LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

