Anpario (LON:ANP) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 378.78 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 372.50 ($4.76), with a volume of 125300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359 ($4.59).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Anpario from GBX 340 ($4.34) to GBX 370 ($4.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 325.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.67 million, a PE ratio of 2,069.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

