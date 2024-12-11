Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 1.8 %

AON Announces Dividend

Shares of AON stock opened at $361.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $395.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.