Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AON
In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
AON Trading Down 1.8 %
AON Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON
AON Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
