Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Passumpsic Savings Bank

Passumpsic Savings Bank lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 1.8% of Passumpsic Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON Trading Down 1.8 %

AON opened at $361.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.42. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $395.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

