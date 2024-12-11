Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 119.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE:ARI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 501,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,648. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 46.13, a current ratio of 46.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARI

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.