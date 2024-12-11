Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 119.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance
NYSE:ARI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 501,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,648. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 46.13, a current ratio of 46.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
