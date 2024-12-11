Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 737.9% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollomics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollomics stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) by 2,585.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,992 shares during the period. Apollomics makes up approximately 0.0% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.75% of Apollomics worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Apollomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,278. Apollomics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

