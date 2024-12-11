AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Sells $203,135.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total value of $203,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,508.68. This trade represents a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP traded down $21.48 on Tuesday, hitting $321.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,008,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,098. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.27. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $417.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

