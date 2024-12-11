Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20,535.00 to $10,952.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $9.20 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $399.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

