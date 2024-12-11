Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGLN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.