Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of ACGLN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $21.21.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
