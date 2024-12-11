Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:ACGLO)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACGLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

