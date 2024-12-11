Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

