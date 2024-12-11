Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 526.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 249,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 302,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $239.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.74. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $163.29 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

