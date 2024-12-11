Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

