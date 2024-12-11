Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IXJ stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.