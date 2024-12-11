Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $260.00 to $292.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AJG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.57.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $283.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $316.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $803,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,438. This trade represents a 16.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,892,280 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 543.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

