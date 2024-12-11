Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $251.95 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $254.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -434.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.65.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.