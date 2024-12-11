Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.