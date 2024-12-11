Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,040,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,015,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

DIA opened at $443.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.16 and a 200 day moving average of $412.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $363.00 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.