Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,391 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 1.7% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.