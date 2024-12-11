AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $39,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 22.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 91.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

