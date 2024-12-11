ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ASX Price Performance
ASX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 6,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,934. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.
ASX Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASX
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.