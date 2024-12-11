ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASX Price Performance

ASX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 6,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,934. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

