AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Boosted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE T opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.