Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.60), with a volume of 552830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.31).

Audioboom Group Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £10,250 ($13,095.69). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,620 shares of company stock worth $5,758,300. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

