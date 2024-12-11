Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $120,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $871,860,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after buying an additional 127,769 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

AXON stock opened at $637.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.72, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $235.33 and a one year high of $698.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,729,666.14. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,928 shares of company stock worth $50,820,792 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.