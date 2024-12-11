Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 243,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $637.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.80. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.33 and a fifty-two week high of $698.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total value of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,729,666.14. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,928 shares of company stock worth $50,820,792. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.