Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 243,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $637.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.80. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.33 and a fifty-two week high of $698.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total value of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,729,666.14. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,928 shares of company stock worth $50,820,792. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
