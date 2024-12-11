Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc Buys 2,588 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 12.2% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,804,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,535,000 after purchasing an additional 894,519 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

