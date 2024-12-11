Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bancorp 34 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bancorp 34 stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. Bancorp 34 has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

About Bancorp 34

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.