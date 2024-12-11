Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bancorp 34 Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Bancorp 34 stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. Bancorp 34 has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Bancorp 34
