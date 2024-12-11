Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.47) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 292 ($3.73).

BARC stock opened at GBX 265.32 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,020.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 138.40 ($1.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.60 ($3.44).

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.18), for a total value of £272,415.96 ($348,046.45). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.82), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($138,391.12). Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

