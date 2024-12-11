Barclays PLC Has $123.66 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,476,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 417,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $123,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,329 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,562,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $40,029,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,900,000 after purchasing an additional 463,613 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

