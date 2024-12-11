Barclays PLC Purchases 2,100,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $129,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $346,665,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,927,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,892,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,854,000 after buying an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,085,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,394 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,497,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 388,486 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

