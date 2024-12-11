Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169,044 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $159,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,496,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,758,000 after acquiring an additional 126,922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after purchasing an additional 472,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 18,472.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after buying an additional 1,047,019 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $195.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

