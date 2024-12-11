Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 894.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

