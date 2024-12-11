Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,275 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.90. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

