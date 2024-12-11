Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the November 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTDPY
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.2582 dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
