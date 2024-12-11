Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $18.15. Bausch + Lomb shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 779,969 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Bausch + Lomb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

