Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 989 ($12.64) and last traded at GBX 989 ($12.64), with a volume of 2291591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,008 ($12.88).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,161.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,204.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 3,571.43%.

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

