Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 1,020.9% in November

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a growth of 1,020.9% from the November 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.3 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Billerud AB (publ) stock remained flat at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Billerud AB has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $11.29.
About Billerud AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Billerud AB (publ)
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.