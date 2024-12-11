Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 1,020.9% in November

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a growth of 1,020.9% from the November 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.3 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Billerud AB (publ) stock remained flat at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Billerud AB has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

